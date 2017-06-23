Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller's Office Locations
- 1 111 Madison Ave Ste 302, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 538-5200
Union Office2333 Morris Ave Ste B107, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (973) 538-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Medicare
- Travelers
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
About Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Thos Jefferson University
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Geo Wash University
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Franklin and Marshall
