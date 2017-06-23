Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Miller, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.