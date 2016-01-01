Dr. Minkoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Minkoff, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Minkoff, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Minkoff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Minkoff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Minkoff's Office Locations
-
1
Minkoffsportsopedic Associates P.A.9070 Kimberly Blvd Ste 24, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (561) 999-9349
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minkoff?
About Dr. Jeffrey Minkoff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1528174570
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minkoff works at
Dr. Minkoff has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minkoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minkoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minkoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.