Dr. Jeffrey Mino, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Mino, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Suncoast Surgical Associates519 Medical Oaks Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 685-7995Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Brandon Regional Hospital119 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 685-7995Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
St. Joseph's Hospital-south6901 Simmons Loop, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 685-7995
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
My experience with my post-surgical follow-up was excellent. His staff were friendly and professional, and I was seen at the actual scheduled time. I informed him that I was thoroughly satisfied with the surgery he performed, and that I felt about thirty years younger since, even though it's been less than four weeks.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Dr. Mino has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
