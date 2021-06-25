Dr. Jeffrey Mirsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mirsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Mirsky, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Mirsky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Skokie, IL.
Dr. Mirsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Mirsky's Office Locations
-
1
Corey Goldstein MD4709 Golf Rd Ste 925, Skokie, IL 60076 Directions (312) 781-0696
- 2 8635 Rainbow Ave, Kings Beach, CA 96143 Directions (312) 623-2462
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirsky?
I am so happy I found Dr. Mirsky. He is very easy to talk to and makes you feel at ease. His staff was very friendly and explained the process to me. At my previous Dr. I was having the problem of seeing a new doctor EVERY time and then receiving different and often contradictory advise. I already have my next appointment booked with Dr. Mirsky and happy to have finally found a good doctor that actually gives you the tools and advise to help you live a happier life.
About Dr. Jeffrey Mirsky, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1376899005
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirsky works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.