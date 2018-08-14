Dr. Jeffrey Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Moore, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Moore, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Moore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They completed their residency with Quillen College Of Medicine At East Tennessee State University
Dr. Moore works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Moore's Office Locations
-
1
Middle Tennessee Surgical Specialists203 N Cedar Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-1992Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Moore?
Very calming and reassuring. I was very nervous about the procedure but he made me feel at ease.
About Dr. Jeffrey Moore, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1295929248
Education & Certifications
- Quillen College Of Medicine At East Tennessee State University
- East Tennessee State University / Quillen College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.