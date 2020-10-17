Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Moore, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Moore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Portland, ME. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Portland Gastroenterology Ctr in Portland, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Hyphema, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.