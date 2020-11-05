Dr. Jeffrey Mulhern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulhern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Mulhern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Mulhern, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Mulhern, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital, Holyoke Medical Center and Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Mulhern works at
Dr. Mulhern's Office Locations
Baystate Medical Center Inc759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 241-2100Monday8:30am - 2:15pmTuesday8:30am - 2:15pmWednesday8:30am - 2:15pmThursday8:30am - 2:15pmFriday8:30am - 2:15pmSaturday8:30am - 2:15pmSunday8:30am - 2:15pm
Kidney Care and Transplant Services of New England2150 MAIN ST, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 733-0010
Western New England Renal and Transplant Associates PC100 Wason Ave Ste 200, Springfield, MA 01107 Directions (413) 733-9666
Hospital Affiliations
- Baystate Medical Center
- Baystate Wing Hospital
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Johnson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Aspirus Network, Inc.
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mulhern?
Dr Mulhern is the best. He has taken care of my daughter since she was Two years old and she’s now 34. He’s caring, honest, and doesn’t rush you. He explains everything in a way that you understand and makes you feel like family. I highly recommend Dr Mulhern. A. Soto-Estrella
About Dr. Jeffrey Mulhern, MD
- Nephrology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1063402105
Education & Certifications
- New England MC
- Boston University MC
- Boston U MC|Boston University MC
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mulhern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mulhern accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mulhern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mulhern has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulhern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulhern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulhern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulhern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulhern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.