Dr. Jeffrey Mulhern, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Jeffrey Mulhern, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Mulhern, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Baystate Medical Center, Baystate Wing Hospital, Holyoke Medical Center and Johnson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mulhern works at BHSMA-BAYSTATE MEDICAL CENTER in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mulhern's Office Locations

    Baystate Medical Center Inc
    759 Chestnut St, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 241-2100
    Monday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 2:15pm
    Kidney Care and Transplant Services of New England
    2150 MAIN ST, Springfield, MA 01104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 733-0010
    Western New England Renal and Transplant Associates PC
    100 Wason Ave Ste 200, Springfield, MA 01107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (413) 733-9666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baystate Medical Center
  • Baystate Wing Hospital
  • Holyoke Medical Center
  • Johnson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hyperkalemia
Proteinuria
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease

Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Aspirus Network, Inc.
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthSource of Ohio
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 05, 2020
    Dr Mulhern is the best. He has taken care of my daughter since she was Two years old and she’s now 34. He’s caring, honest, and doesn’t rush you. He explains everything in a way that you understand and makes you feel like family. I highly recommend Dr Mulhern. A. Soto-Estrella
    — Nov 05, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Mulhern, MD
Specialties

    • Nephrology
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1063402105
    Education & Certifications
Fellowship

    • New England MC
    • Boston University MC
    • Boston U MC|Boston University MC
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Mulhern, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mulhern is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mulhern has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mulhern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mulhern works at BHSMA-BAYSTATE MEDICAL CENTER in Springfield, MA. View the full address on Dr. Mulhern’s profile.

    Dr. Mulhern has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mulhern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Mulhern. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mulhern.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mulhern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mulhern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

