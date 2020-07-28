Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Mulholland, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Mulholland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cranberry Township, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Mulholland works at Cranberry Office in Cranberry Township, PA with other offices in Moon Township, PA and Sewickley, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.