Dr. Jeffrey Mullin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Mullin, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Mullin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Georgetown University / School of Dentistry and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Olean General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mullin's Office Locations
- 1 40 George Karl Blvd Ste 100, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 218-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Olean General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
About Dr. Jeffrey Mullin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University / School of Dentistry
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Mullin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mullin has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mullin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
