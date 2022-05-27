Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Mullins, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Mullins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from West Virginia University|WV UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, CHI Memorial Hospital Hixson and Parkridge Medical Center.



Dr. Mullins works at CHI Memorial Urology Associates Glenwood in Chattanooga, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Painful Urination (Dysuria) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.