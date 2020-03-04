See All Urologists in Bakersfield, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Nalesnik, MD

Urology
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Bakersfield, CA
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Nalesnik, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Nalesnik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.

Dr. Nalesnik works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nalesnik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kern Medical Center
    1700 Mount Vernon Ave, Bakersfield, CA 93306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 326-2000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kern Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Penile Diseases Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Nalesnik, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932181757
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Nalesnik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nalesnik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nalesnik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nalesnik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nalesnik works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nalesnik’s profile.

    Dr. Nalesnik has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nalesnik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Nalesnik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nalesnik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nalesnik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nalesnik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

