Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Nalesnik, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Nalesnik, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kern Medical Center.



Dr. Nalesnik works at KERN MEDICAL CENTER in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.