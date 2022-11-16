Dr. Jeffrey Nathanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nathanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Nathanson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Nathanson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Park Hospital.
Dr. Nathanson works at
Locations
-
1
Ravinia Office1777 Green Bay Rd, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 433-3460
-
2
Comprehensive Gastrointestinal Health40 Skokie Blvd Ste 110, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (224) 407-4400Monday7:00am - 6:30pmTuesday7:00am - 6:30pmWednesday7:00am - 6:30pmThursday7:00am - 6:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:30pmSaturday7:00am - 1:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Park Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nathanson is an incredibly caring person and thorough doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Nathanson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1972559615
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago|University of Chicago (Chief Residency)
- Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
