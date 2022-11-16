Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Nathanson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Highland Park Hospital.



Dr. Nathanson works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Northbrook, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.