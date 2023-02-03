See All Otolaryngologists in Louisville, KY
Dr. Jeffrey Nau, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
2.9 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Nau, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Nau, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Louisville, KY. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin, Baptist Health Louisville and Norton Hospital.

Dr. Nau works at Harold W Blevins MD PSC dba ENT Associates in Louisville, KY with other offices in Corydon, IN and Elizabethtown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Ear Tube Placement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nau's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ent. Associates
    3999 Dutchmans Ln Ste 3A, Louisville, KY 40207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 897-7300
  2. 2
    Dr. Harold Blevins
    5129 Dixie Hwy Ste 209, Louisville, KY 40216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 447-3265
  3. 3
    Forefront Dermatology Sc
    1263 Hospital Dr NW, Corydon, IN 47112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 897-3332
  4. 4
    Center for Healthcare Innovations Inc.
    1107 Crown Pointe Dr Ste 104, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 897-3332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Hardin
  • Baptist Health Louisville
  • Norton Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Ear Tube Placement
Otitis Media
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Ear Tube Placement

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Dentoalveolar Lesion or Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Repair (Tympanoplasty) Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Feb 03, 2023
    Dr.Nau is very professional and kind.He takes the time to explain his procedures and etc.I highly recommend him
    Denise Montgomery — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Jeffrey Nau, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184763658
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Nau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nau has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nau has seen patients for Otitis Media, Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation and Ear Tube Placement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Nau. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

