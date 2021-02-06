Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Neale, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SINT EUSTATIUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Neale works at GenesisCare in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Cape Coral, FL and Lehigh Acres, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.