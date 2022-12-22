Dr. Neher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Neher, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Neher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.
Akron General Bariatric Center1 Akron General Ave Ste 492, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 665-8270
Montrose Sleep Center4125 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-8270
Akron Surgery Center Providers4127 Medina Rd Ste 104, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 665-8270
Akron General Health and Wellness Center - Stow - Radiology4300 Allen Rd, Stow, OH 44224 Directions (330) 665-8270
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Firstly, they squeezed me in for a next day appt. (!) due to my concerns, which was amazing. We waited a bit once we got there but the practice is down to one doctor, so that is certainly understandable. Once we met with Dr. Neher, he couldn't have been nicer or more patient. He answered all of my questions and never made me feel rushed. Very grateful to have found this doc and this practice. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Jeffrey Neher, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
