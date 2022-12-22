See All Gastroenterologists in Akron, OH
Dr. Jeffrey Neher, MD

Gastroenterology
2.1 (31)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Neher, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Neher works at Akron General Bariatric Center in Akron, OH with other offices in Stow, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Akron General Bariatric Center
    1 Akron General Ave Ste 492, Akron, OH 44307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 665-8270
  2. 2
    Montrose Sleep Center
    4125 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 665-8270
  3. 3
    Akron Surgery Center Providers
    4127 Medina Rd Ste 104, Akron, OH 44333 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 665-8270
  4. 4
    Akron General Health and Wellness Center - Stow - Radiology
    4300 Allen Rd, Stow, OH 44224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 665-8270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Akron General Medical Center
  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Abdominal Pain
Dysphagia
Constipation
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Esophagitis
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Hepatitis C
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
Viral Hepatitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Anal or Rectal Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Celiac Disease
Cirrhosis
Colon Cancer Screening
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer Screening
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine)
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Gallbladder Scan
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Hemorrhoids
Hepatitis A Screening
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis C Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Impedance Testing
Indigestion
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Intestinal Obstruction
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Liver Function Test
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
pH Probe
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy
Ulcerative Colitis
Ultrasound, Endoanal
Ultrasound, Esophageal
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Achalasia
Bile Duct Procedure
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Dysentery
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography)
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diverticulum
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis A
Hepatorenal Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Biopsy
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
Megacolon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pelvic Abscess
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomal Ulcer
Viral Infection
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Dec 22, 2022
    Firstly, they squeezed me in for a next day appt. (!) due to my concerns, which was amazing. We waited a bit once we got there but the practice is down to one doctor, so that is certainly understandable. Once we met with Dr. Neher, he couldn't have been nicer or more patient. He answered all of my questions and never made me feel rushed. Very grateful to have found this doc and this practice. Highly recommend.
    Cynccook — Dec 22, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Neher, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386640068
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neher has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Neher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

