Dr. Jeffrey Nerad, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (75)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Nerad, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Nerad, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics

Dr. Nerad works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Edgewood, KY with other offices in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Eyelid Surgery and Chalazion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nerad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CINCINNATI EYE INSTITUTE - Edgewood
    580 S Loop Rd Ste 200, Edgewood, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 984-5133
  2. 2
    Cincinnati Eye Institute
    222 Piedmont Ave Ste 1700, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 475-7290

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Stye
Eyelid Surgery
Chalazion
Stye
Eyelid Surgery
Chalazion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Nerad, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 1023019262
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    • Maricopa Medical Center
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Nerad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nerad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nerad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nerad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nerad has seen patients for Stye, Eyelid Surgery and Chalazion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nerad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    75 patients have reviewed Dr. Nerad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nerad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nerad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nerad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

