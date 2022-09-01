Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Neustadt, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Neustadt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg, Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Neustadt works at Children's Orthopaedic & Scoliosis Associates, LLP in St Petersburg, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Scoliosis and Spine Fracture Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.