Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Newfield, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Newfield, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine.



Dr. Newfield works at Newfield Orthopedics in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.