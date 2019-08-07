Dr. Jeffrey Newfield, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Newfield, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Newfield, DO
Dr. Jeffrey Newfield, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine.
Dr. Newfield's Office Locations
Newfield Orthopedics255 S Yonge St, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 672-8350
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was new to the area, slipped on wet kitchen floor & he discovered that I had sustained multiple pelvic fractures. His office was quick to get me in, he was personable & yet professional as was his office staff. I have since healed w/o residual effects & w/o pain meds per my request. I highly recommend him & his staff.
About Dr. Jeffrey Newfield, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newfield accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newfield has seen patients for Joint Pain and Limb Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Newfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.