Dr. Jeffrey Ng, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Henderson Hospital and Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Ng works at Ng Family HealthCare in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.