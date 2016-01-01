See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Jeffrey Nichols, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Nichols, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Nichols, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Nichols works at Gouverneur Department Medicine in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Infection, Kidney Infection and Acute along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nichols' Office Locations

  1. 1
    New Gouverneur Hospital S N F
    227 Madison St, New York, NY 10002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 238-7000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Vaccination
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Vaccination

Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon

About Dr. Jeffrey Nichols, MD

  • Geriatric Medicine
  • 47 years of experience
  • English
  • 1457562225
Education & Certifications

  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
  • Internal Medicine
