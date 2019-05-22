Dr. Jeffrey Nielsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nielsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Nielsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Nielsen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Nielsen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Nielsen's Office Locations
Metrolina Nephrology Associates PA9800 Kincey Ave Ste 150, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Terrific bedside manner and always takes time to describe your issues.
About Dr. Jeffrey Nielsen, MD
- Nephrology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Danish
- 1841244787
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
