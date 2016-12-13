Dr. Jeffrey Nipper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nipper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Nipper, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Nipper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital, Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.
Ams Maple Grove LLC13601 80th Cir N Ste 100, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 432-7655
Minnesota Bone & Joint Specialists17 Exchange St W Ste 110, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions
Minnesota Bone & Joint Specialists, Maple Grove, M9325 Upland Ln N Ste 205, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 416-0777
Minnesota Bone & Joint Specialists2025 Woodlane Dr, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (763) 416-0777
Hospital Affiliations
- Hennepin Healthcare
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
- Maple Grove Hospital
- North Memorial Health
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I was in a car accident that left my knee in very poor condition. I spoke to 2 surgeons before Dr. Nipper who both said that the repairs were beyond their capability and one even went so far as to say that amputation was a possible outcome. Dr. Nipper reviewed my case and met with me offering a very different outcome, he was certain of near full function. Well, he was completely correct. After just 2 surgerys i had a fantastic recovery. 16 years later I am doing very well.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1457314734
- Luth Hospital Ind
- U Minn Hosp & Clin
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
Dr. Nipper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nipper accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nipper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nipper has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nipper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nipper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nipper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nipper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nipper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.