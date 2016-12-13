Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Nipper, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Nipper, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital, M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital, Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Nipper works at Ams Maple Grove LLC in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Saint Paul, MN and Woodbury, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.