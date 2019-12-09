Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Nix, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Nix, MD is an Urology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER.



Dr. Nix works at The Kirklin Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Kidney Cancer and Prostate Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.