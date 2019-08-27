Dr. Norris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Norris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Norris, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Norris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris' Office Locations
- 1 900 Rand Rd Ste 120, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 298-3150
-
2
Uropartners LLC1450 Busch Pkwy Ste 135, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 823-3185
-
3
Amita Health Hoffman Estates1555 Barrington Rd, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 843-2000
-
4
Uropartners LLC1660 Feehanville Dr Ste 200, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 823-3185
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norris?
Dr. Norris is very patient in explaining issues and resolutions. He is kind and very knowledgeable and wants to ensure all of your questions are answered. A top notch physician. The nurses and office staff at UroPartners on Golf Road in Des Plaines are all wonderful too.
About Dr. Jeffrey Norris, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508849142
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norris accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norris has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Norris speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.