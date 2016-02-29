Overview of Dr. Jeffrey North, MD

Dr. Jeffrey North, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from State University of New York, Buffalo and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. North works at Einstein Medical Center in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in East Norriton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.