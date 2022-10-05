Dr. Jeffrey Nudelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nudelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Nudelman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Nudelman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Nudelman, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in Amityville, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Nudelman works at
Dr. Nudelman's Office Locations
SightMD NY Amityville805 Broadway Ste 106, Amityville, NY 11701 Directions (631) 608-1542
SightMD NY West Islip786 Montauk Hwy, West Islip, NY 11795 Directions (631) 661-3455
SightMD NY Babylon500 W Main St Ste 210, Babylon, NY 11702 Directions (631) 957-3355
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Attentive
About Dr. Jeffrey Nudelman, MD
- Pediatric Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417936469
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nudelman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nudelman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nudelman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nudelman has seen patients for Eyelid Disorders, Blepharitis and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nudelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nudelman speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Nudelman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nudelman.
