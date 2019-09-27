See All Allergists & Immunologists in Reno, NV
Dr. Jeffrey Nugent, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.3 (16)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Nugent, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nugent works at Northern Nevada Allergy Clinic in Reno, NV with other offices in Carson City, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Nevada Allergy Clinic
    8610 Technology Way, Reno, NV 89521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 826-4900
  2. 2
    Northern Nevada Allergy Clinic
    3086 Silver Sage Dr, Carson City, NV 89701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 826-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Chronic Sinusitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Desensitization
Drug or Food Challenge
Food Allergy
Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Nasopharyngitis
Pollen Allergy
Rash
Sinusitis
Toxic Effect of Venom
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID)
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy
Angioedema
Blood Allergy Testing
Bronchitis
Drug Allergy Testing
Earwax Buildup
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Eosinophilia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Itchy Skin
Latex Allergy
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Skin Testing and Screening
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Disorders
Allergic Reaction
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Allergies
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy
Chronic Pharyngitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Deviated Septum
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents
Eye Infections
IgA Deficiency
IgM Deficiency
Mast Cell Diseases
Penicillin Allergy
Postnasal Drip
Pulmonary Disease
Skin Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 27, 2019
    Our family has been going to Northern Nevada allergy for over 3 years. I have four children and three of them see Dr. Nugent. He is awesome at making the kids feel comfortable. We love the people in the office especially Tori. They have been efficient with helping us schedule multiple appointment. The office is clean and comfortable. We are very pleased with the service which we have received.
    About Dr. Jeffrey Nugent, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871572768
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Nugent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nugent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nugent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nugent has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nugent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Nugent. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nugent.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nugent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nugent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

