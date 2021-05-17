Overview of Dr. Jeffrey O'Connor, MD

Dr. Jeffrey O'Connor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. O'Connor works at Michigan Healthcare Professionals PC in Novi, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI and Farmington Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Bladder Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.