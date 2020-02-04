Overview

Dr. Jeffrey O'Connor, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA / COLLEGE OF EDUCATION and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital and Providence Holy Family Hospital.



Dr. O'Connor works at Wandermere Occupational Medicine Pllc in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures and Immunization Administration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.