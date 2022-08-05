Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Oehler, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Oehler, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Oehler works at Northwest Eye Surgeons in New Albany, OH with other offices in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia and Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.