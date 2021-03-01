Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Ogbara, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Ogbara, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Haddon Heights, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Ogbara works at The Heart House in Haddon Heights, NJ with other offices in Marlton, NJ, Sewell, NJ, Elmer, NJ and Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Fibrillation, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Dyslipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.