Dr. Jeffrey Ojemann, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Ojemann, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Ojemann, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Washington U and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake and Harborview Medical Center.

Dr. Ojemann works at Regional Epilepsy Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ojemann's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Hospital, west clinic
    336 9 Ave, Seattle, WA 98104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • Harborview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Brain Surgery
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal

Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Neurostimulator Implantation Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Jeffrey Ojemann, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 31 years of experience
  • English
  • 1700967056
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • St. Louis Chldns Hops
  • Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
  • Washington U
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jeffrey Ojemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ojemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ojemann has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ojemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ojemann works at Regional Epilepsy Center at Harborview in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ojemann’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ojemann. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ojemann.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ojemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ojemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

