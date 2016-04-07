Dr. Jeffrey Oka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Oka, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Oka, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Oka, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital.
Dr. Oka works at
Dr. Oka's Office Locations
-
1
Office520 Medical Dr Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (385) 317-6872Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Oka?
Very kind. Throughly explained my condition and answered all questions patiently.
About Dr. Jeffrey Oka, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1528194826
Education & Certifications
- SACRED HEART MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oka has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oka works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Oka. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oka.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.