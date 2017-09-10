Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard.
Dr. Olsen works at
Dr. Olsen's Office Locations
Newport Psychology23 Corporate Plaza Dr Ste 150, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (800) 953-6211
Newport Sports Medicine260 Newport Center Dr Ste 418, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (888) 611-2280
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Planned Administration Inc
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Olsen is about the most caring doctor I have ever met. Been seeing him for more than 10 years. I have a lot of pain issues from a car accident and osteoporosis. It not easy to pay for my meds and most doctors charge more than I can afford for office visits. Dr Olsen is so compassionate that he has treated me even when i could'nt pay same day. God bless this doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376537399
Education & Certifications
- Uc Irvine and Affil Hosps
- Uc Irvine Mc/Longbeach Va Mc/Meml Mc
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olsen accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olsen works at
Dr. Olsen speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.
