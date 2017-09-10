See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.1 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard.

Dr. Olsen works at Newport Sports Medicine in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO
Dr. Khyber Zaffarkhan, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Shounuck Patel, DO
Dr. Shounuck Patel, DO
4.9 (182)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Sampson, DO
Dr. Steven Sampson, DO
5.0 (54)
View Profile

Dr. Olsen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Psychology
    23 Corporate Plaza Dr Ste 150, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 953-6211
  2. 2
    Newport Sports Medicine
    260 Newport Center Dr Ste 418, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 611-2280

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Elbow Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Golfer's Elbow (Medial Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprains and Tears Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis-Like Fracture of the Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Knee Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicare
    • Optima Health
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Olsen?

    Sep 10, 2017
    Dr Olsen is about the most caring doctor I have ever met. Been seeing him for more than 10 years. I have a lot of pain issues from a car accident and osteoporosis. It not easy to pay for my meds and most doctors charge more than I can afford for office visits. Dr Olsen is so compassionate that he has treated me even when i could'nt pay same day. God bless this doctor.
    EAlba in Orange, CA — Sep 10, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Olsen to family and friends

    Dr. Olsen's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Olsen

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376537399
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Uc Irvine and Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Uc Irvine Mc/Longbeach Va Mc/Meml Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olsen works at Newport Sports Medicine in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Olsen’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Olsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.