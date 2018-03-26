Dr. Jeffrey Olson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Olson, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Olson, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Olson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson's Office Locations
-
1
University of Colorado Hospital Eye Center1675 Aurora Ct, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- PHCS
- Pinnacol Assurance
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olson?
He is Wonderful with my mother. She is so comfortable with him and has Total trust in all that he does and says.
About Dr. Jeffrey Olson, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1407946171
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Denver Program
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.