Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Nyack, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Cornell University Med School Ny|Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital, Garnet Health Medical Center, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, Nyack Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital.



Dr. Oppenheim works at Oppenheim & Degen Neurological Surgeons in West Nyack, NY with other offices in Middletown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

