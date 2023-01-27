Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oppenheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Nyack, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Cornell University Med School Ny|Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital, Garnet Health Medical Center, Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall, Nyack Hospital and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Dr. Oppenheim's Office Locations
Hudson Valley Neurosurgical Associates LLC2 Crosfield Ave Ste 102, West Nyack, NY 10994 Directions (845) 358-1344
Oppenheim & Degen, Neurological Surgeons75 Crystal Run Rd Ste 205, Middletown, NY 10941 Directions (845) 673-1040
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Community Hospital
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Nyack Hospital
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Affinity Health Plan
- Medicare
- No-Fault Car Insurance
- Oscar Health
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I recently had a spinal procedure performed by Dr. Oppenheim. The entire experience from when I met him in the hospital (bedside) until post surgery was absolutely great. Dr. Oppenheim was thorough in his explanation of the entire procedure. I would recommend him to any and everyone if you have neurological issues!!!
About Dr. Jeffrey Oppenheim, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Hospital
- Cornell University Med School Ny|Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oppenheim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oppenheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oppenheim has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oppenheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Oppenheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oppenheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oppenheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oppenheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.