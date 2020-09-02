Dr. Jeffrey Ortstadt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortstadt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ortstadt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Ortstadt, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Ortstadt, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They graduated from University Of California, Davis School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.
Dr. Ortstadt works at
Dr. Ortstadt's Office Locations
Comprehensive Sleep Disorder Center7005 CORTEZ RD W, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 750-0602Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Gulf Coast Neurology Associates600 Nokomis Ave S Ste 204, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 486-6600
Urgent Care Center At Pinnacle315 75th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 761-8828Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pm
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He actually listened to me and did not make me feel insane or like there was nothing to be done about my excessive tiredness. I actually have hope that something can be done to help me, and I haven't felt that way regarding my exhaustion in a long time. I am very grateful that he takes my insurance, and he is well worth the hour long drive from Tampa.
About Dr. Jeffrey Ortstadt, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1467480376
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis Medical Center - Neurology
- University of California, Davis, Affiliated Hospitals - Internal Medicine
- University Of California, Davis School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Ortstadt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortstadt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortstadt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortstadt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortstadt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortstadt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortstadt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.