Dr. Jeffrey Osofsky, MD

Cardiology
4.2 (21)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Osofsky, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Eatontown, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center, Ocean University Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Osofsky works at Monmouth Cardiology Associates in Eatontown, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Pulmonary Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monmouth Cardiology Associates LLC
    11 Meridian Rd, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 663-0300
  2. 2
    Monmouth Cardiology Associates
    222 Schanck Rd Ste 104, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 431-1332

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Monmouth Medical Center
  • Ocean University Medical Center
  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Heart Disease

Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Holter Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • The Great-West Life Assurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 16, 2019
    Very thorough and knowledgeable. Listens to my concerns, reviews all of my tests and provides plans/options for care and treatment. He takes his time with his exam and is a genuinely caring MD.
    Mike Helm — Nov 16, 2019
    About Dr. Jeffrey Osofsky, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1093789612
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Henry Ford Hlth Scis Ctr/Henry Ford Hosp
    Residency
    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Union College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Osofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Osofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Osofsky has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Pulmonary Valve Disease and Heart Disease, and more.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Osofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Osofsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Osofsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

