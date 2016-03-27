Dr. Jeffrey Ozinitsky, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozinitsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Ozinitsky, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Ozinitsky, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Ozinitsky, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Englishtown, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Ozinitsky works at
Dr. Ozinitsky's Office Locations
Northpoint Podiatry176 US Highway 9 Ste 207, Englishtown, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 722-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ozinitsky went out of his way to help me in and out of his office. He listened and tended to all my ailments. His lovely assistant was also more than kind in scheduling an appointment. I would definitely recommend him to anyone who needs any podiatric care!
About Dr. Jeffrey Ozinitsky, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ozinitsky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ozinitsky accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ozinitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozinitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozinitsky.
