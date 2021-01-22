Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Padalecki, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Padalecki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Edgar B. Davis, Ascension Seton Highland Lakes, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Southwest, Ascension Seton Williamson and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.



Dr. Padalecki works at Austin Regional Clinic in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.