Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Padousis, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Padousis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital.



Dr. Padousis works at Ophthalmology West in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Saint Peters, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.