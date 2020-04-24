Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Pakula, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Peoria, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Health Sciences/College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Pakula works at Cardiac Care Consultants in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.