Dr. Jeffrey Pardes, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Pardes, MD is a Dermatologist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Stony Brook University School of Medicine.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Bay Shore332 E MAIN ST, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-0500
Northwell Health Physician Partners Dermatology at Bay Shore3500 Sunrise Hwy Ste 300B, Great River, NY 11739 Directions (631) 666-0500
Dr. Pardes is a fantastic Dr. He sees my entire family. Very friendly and funny. Explains everything very thoroughly. Not to mention how cute he is. Fantastic office visit!
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Mt Sinai Med Center Of Fl
- Stony Brook University School of Medicine
