Dr. Jeffrey Parks, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Parks, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine.

Dr. Parks works at Parks Dermatology Center in Port Orange, FL with other offices in Ormond Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    unknown
    1175 Dunlawton Ave Ste 102, Port Orange, FL 32127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 265-1913
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Parks Dermatology
    400 Lakebridge Plaza Dr, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 677-9044
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Skin Cancer
Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jeffrey Parks, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336134360
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine
    Internship
    • University Fla College Med
    Medical Education
    • University of Nebraska College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatopathology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Parks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parks has seen patients for Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

