Dr. Jeffrey Parks, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Parks, MD is a Dermatologist in Port Orange, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from University of Nebraska College of Medicine.
unknown1175 Dunlawton Ave Ste 102, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 265-1913Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Parks Dermatology400 Lakebridge Plaza Dr, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 677-9044Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- Univ Of Fl Coll Of Med, Internal Medicine
- University Fla College Med
- University of Nebraska College of Medicine
- Dermatopathology
Dr. Parks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parks has seen patients for Basal Cell Carcinoma and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Parks speaks French.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parks.
