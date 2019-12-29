See All Ophthalmologists in Highland Park, IL
Dr. Jeffrey Parnell, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (25)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Parnell, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Parnell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.

Dr. Parnell works at Glazer Dermatology, Highland Park, IL in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parnell's Office Locations

    Retina Services of Illinois - Highland Park
    767 Park Ave W Ste 310, Highland Park, IL 60035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 480-3715
    Retina Services of Illinois LLC
    7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 225, Chicago, IL 60631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 216-3833
    Retina Services Ltd
    9933 Lawler Ave Ste 506, Skokie, IL 60077 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 675-6440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 29, 2019
    excellent doctor. very warm manner and friendly, however, i felt he spent too little time explaining my condition in terms of prognosis. also the staff was not friendly
    — Dec 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Parnell, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1902873722
    Education & Certifications

    • Northwestern University Medical School
    • Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA Med Center|Northwestern University Med School
    • Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital|Millard Fillmore Hospital
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Parnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parnell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parnell has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parnell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Parnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

