Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Parnell, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Parnell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Parnell works at Glazer Dermatology, Highland Park, IL in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL and Skokie, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.