Dr. Jeffrey Parnell, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Parnell, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Parnell, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Parnell works at
Dr. Parnell's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Services of Illinois - Highland Park, 767 Park Ave W Ste 310, Highland Park, IL 60035
-
2
Retina Services of Illinois LLC, 7447 W Talcott Ave Ste 225, Chicago, IL 60631
-
3
Retina Services Ltd, 9933 Lawler Ave Ste 506, Skokie, IL 60077
Hospital Affiliations
Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent doctor. very warm manner and friendly, however, i felt he spent too little time explaining my condition in terms of prognosis. also the staff was not friendly
About Dr. Jeffrey Parnell, MD
Ophthalmology
30 years of experience
Languages: English, Spanish
- 1902873722
Education & Certifications
Northwestern University Medical School
Jules Stein Eye Institute UCLA Med Center | Northwestern University Med School
Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital | Millard Fillmore Hospital
University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
Dr. Parnell has seen patients for Retinal Vein Occlusion, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Age-Related Macular Degeneration.
Dr. Parnell speaks Spanish.
