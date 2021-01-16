Dr. Passer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Passer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Passer, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Passer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Passer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Passer's Office Locations
-
1
Westroads Rheumatology Associates PC10170 Nicholas St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 552-2900
-
2
Physical Therapy in Motion PC10020 Nicholas St Ste 105, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 934-1660
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Passer?
Up to date on thyroid meds, much better than endo for Hashimotos
About Dr. Jeffrey Passer, MD
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1326057571
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Passer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Passer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Passer works at
Dr. Passer has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Passer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Passer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Passer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Passer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Passer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.