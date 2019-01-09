Dr. Jeffrey Peacock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peacock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Peacock, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Peacock, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Peacock, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.
Dr. Peacock's Office Locations
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Kimel Park190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 140, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7982
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peacock?
Dr. Peacock is a very helpful, understanding, and effective pain management specialist.
About Dr. Jeffrey Peacock, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1811158439
Education & Certifications
- WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peacock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peacock accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Peacock using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Peacock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Peacock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peacock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peacock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peacock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.