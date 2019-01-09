See All Anesthesiologists in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Jeffrey Peacock, MD

Anesthesiology
3.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Peacock, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Peacock, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Medical Park Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center.

Dr. Peacock works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peacock's Office Locations

    Novant Health Spine Specialists - Kimel Park
    190 Kimel Park Dr Ste 140, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7982

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Chronic Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Chronic Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Peacock, MD

    • Anesthesiology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1811158439
    Education & Certifications

    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Peacock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peacock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peacock has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peacock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peacock works at Novant Health Spine Specialists - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Peacock’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Peacock. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peacock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peacock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peacock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

