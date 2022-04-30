Dr. Pearson accepts Cigna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffrey Pearson, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Pearson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Dr. Pearson works at
Locations
Medicine in Motion2808 Roosevelt St Ste 100, Carlsbad, CA 92008 Directions (760) 688-0411Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Best experience with a physician that I have ever had
About Dr. Jeffrey Pearson, DO
- Family Medicine
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Saddle Brook Genl Hosp
- Saddlebrook Genl Hosp
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gettysburg College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pearson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pearson works at
Dr. Pearson speaks Spanish.
223 patients have reviewed Dr. Pearson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pearson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pearson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pearson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.