Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Peckinpaugh, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Peckinpaugh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Livingston Healthcare, St. James Healthcare and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Peckinpaugh works at Montana Skin Cancer and Dermatology Center (mscdc) in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Surgery and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.