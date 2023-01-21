Dr. Jeffrey Peckinpaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peckinpaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Peckinpaugh, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Peckinpaugh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Livingston Healthcare, St. James Healthcare and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.
Montana Skin Cancer and Dermatology Center (mscdc)1905 W College St, Bozeman, MT 59718 Directions (406) 490-9953
Peckinpaugh Oculoplastic Surgery PC1727 W College St, Bozeman, MT 59715 Directions (406) 490-9953
Hospital Affiliations
- Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
- Livingston Healthcare
- St. James Healthcare
- St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
He was very comforting, professional, and did an awesome job on my eye. Same with the nurses- they were respectful and also very professional. You can tell they care about their patients here!!
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
Dr. Peckinpaugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peckinpaugh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peckinpaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peckinpaugh has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Surgery and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peckinpaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peckinpaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peckinpaugh.
