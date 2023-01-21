See All Ophthalmologists in Bozeman, MT
Dr. Jeffrey Peckinpaugh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Jeffrey Peckinpaugh, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Peckinpaugh, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Peckinpaugh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Livingston Healthcare, St. James Healthcare and St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Peckinpaugh works at Montana Skin Cancer and Dermatology Center (mscdc) in Bozeman, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Surgery and Blocked Tear Duct along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Peckinpaugh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Montana Skin Cancer and Dermatology Center (mscdc)
    1905 W College St, Bozeman, MT 59718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 490-9953
  2. 2
    Peckinpaugh Oculoplastic Surgery PC
    1727 W College St, Bozeman, MT 59715 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (406) 490-9953

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital
  • Livingston Healthcare
  • St. James Healthcare
  • St. Peter's Health Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Visual Field Defects
Eyelid Surgery
Blocked Tear Duct
Visual Field Defects
Eyelid Surgery
Blocked Tear Duct

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Dacryocystostomy or Dacryocystotomy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Enucleation of Eye Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Orbit Evisceration Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Peckinpaugh?

    Jan 21, 2023
    He was very comforting, professional, and did an awesome job on my eye. Same with the nurses- they were respectful and also very professional. You can tell they care about their patients here!!
    Monica Sumner — Jan 21, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Peckinpaugh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Peckinpaugh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Peckinpaugh to family and friends

    Dr. Peckinpaugh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Peckinpaugh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Peckinpaugh, MD.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Peckinpaugh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083817647
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Peckinpaugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peckinpaugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Peckinpaugh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peckinpaugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peckinpaugh works at Montana Skin Cancer and Dermatology Center (mscdc) in Bozeman, MT. View the full address on Dr. Peckinpaugh’s profile.

    Dr. Peckinpaugh has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Eyelid Surgery and Blocked Tear Duct, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peckinpaugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peckinpaugh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peckinpaugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peckinpaugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peckinpaugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Peckinpaugh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.