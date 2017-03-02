Dr. Jeffrey Pellersels, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pellersels is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Pellersels, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Pellersels, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY.
Foot Ankle Clinics PA563 Bielenberg Dr Ste 150, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (218) 365-2570
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
It's been many years since I've had a surgery of any kind, let alone a significant procedure with general anesthesia. Dr. Pellersels and his team made the experience TRULY top notch! I was TREATED SO WELL during my arrival, check-in and surgery prep by Karen, Nicole and the rest of the team that I need to judge it against a spa visit rather than doctor visit. They took all the stress of the upcoming procedure away and dare I say, made it fun? I can't recommend Doc Pellersels enough!
About Dr. Jeffrey Pellersels, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1790730380
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Dr. Pellersels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pellersels accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pellersels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pellersels has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pellersels on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pellersels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pellersels.
